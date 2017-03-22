Charlotte Liquor Control Board OKs alcohol, tobacco license renewals for Spear’s Corner Store

Connect on Linked in

The Charlotte Liquor Control Board approved a request to renew liquor and tobacco licenses for Spear’s Corner Store.

The approval came during the March 13 Selectboard meeting. The store sought a liquor license renewal for a Second- Class License to sell Malt and Vinous beverages and a continuation to sell tobacco.

The Charlotte Selectboard also acts as the town’s Liquor Control Board.

Because Selectboard member Carrie Spear is the proprietor of the Jackson Hill Road store, she recused herself, according to unofficial minutes from the meeting.

Selectboard member Matt Krasnow made the motion to approve the renewal of the alcohol and tobacco licenses.

Fellow Selectboard member Fritz Tegatz seconded the motion and the vote to approve the motion easily passed.

After concluding business as the Liquor Control Board, the body then resumed work as the Selectboard.

Selectboard Chairman Lane Morrison is authorized to sign the document on behalf of the town.

Spear rejoined the Selectboard for the rest of the meeting.