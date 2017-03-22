Charlotte Selectboard approves warning for April vote

The Charlotte Selectboard approved the warning March 9 for an April 11 vote on two items, according to the Town Clerk’s office

During town meeting, voters lent their support through a voice vote from the floor of the proposed $3,046,847 municipal budget, a 1.1 percent increase over the current spending plan.

Later in the meeting, voters also voiced support for $40,000 to be raised by taxes for the Trails Reserve Fund.

Town meeting was run differently this year because of charter changes approved last year. Items could have been amended or remained unchanged during town meeting. The votes to approve the items won’t become effective until voters approve the proposed budget and article during daylong voting.

Polls will be open on April 11 from 7am to 7pm at the Charlotte Central School Multi-Purpose Room.