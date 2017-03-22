Hinesburg Selectboard adds Lesure to Energy Committee

Paul Lesure won the endorsement of the Hinesburg Selectboard to sit on the town Energy Committee.

Lesure’s term ends Jan. 1, 2020. The Lincoln Hill Road resident signed off on his application to volunteer for the Committee on Jan. 11.

“I moved to town six years ago. I had the intention to join the Energy Committee, but it didn’t happen. I feel energy is our entire life and existence.”

After Lesure explained that he is looking forward to working on energy conservation efforts in town, Selectboard member Tom Ayer praised Lesure’s and newly-appointed Forest Committee member Aaron Townshend’s commitment to the town.

“I like Aaron’s and Paul’s answers, keeping it simple. Kudos to you for your answers.”

Selectboard members Andrea Morgante and Phil Pouech also pointed out Lesure’s eagerness to connect residents with resources and opportunities that support energy conservation.