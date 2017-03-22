Selectboard grants lease renewals for Thompson’s Point lots

The Charlotte Selectboard granted lease renewals for Thompson’s Point properties.

The renewals were approved during the March 13 Selectboard meeting. The lease renewals are good for 20 years.

The Board’s action on the renewals are for: Paul L. Colby, Jonathan E. Colby and Christine Colby Giraudo, lot 26, located at 2545 Thompson’s Point Road; Marilyn Boyle, lot 145, at 62 North Shore Road; and A.C. Moore and Stephen Rixford, lot 25, located at 2557 Thompson’s Point Road.

Selectboard Chairman Lane Morrison is authorized to sign the lease renewal paperwork.

Thompson’s Point has been drawing vacationers to the area since the 1880s. In 1895, an association was formed to draw drinking water from the lake.

The town purchased Thompson’s Point 177 years ago for $4,200 to establish a “poor farm.”