Selectboard meeting includes discussion of emergency services

Hinesburg’s Monday night Selectboard meeting included a discussion of emergency services in town. Hinesburg Fire Department Chief Al Barber presented information regarding the system by which emergency calls are answered and services dispatched. The town has a total of 21 EMS providers, including emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians, and advanced emergency medical technicians. When a paramedic with more advanced training is needed, a team from St. Michael’s Rescue is contacted. Response times were of particular interest, and Barber discussed how backup services are dispatched from other towns to Hinesburg when needed. Future options for expanding Hinesburg emergency services might include hiring a full-time firefighter EMT or firefighter paramedic.

UVM Emergency Department Doctor and Hinesburg resident Stephen Leffler noted that the town’s volunteer crew is a “well-run, well-trained EMS crew.” Leffler praised the good relationship with St. Michael’s Rescue, and noted that the emergency response time in town is on par with other rural communities. “I think we actually have a well-functioning system,” he said.