Selectboard sends Old Lantern petition to Planning Commission

By Gail Callahan

Before a standing-room-only audience, the Charlotte Selectboard voted Monday to send a proposed municipal bylaw amendment back to the Planning Commission for retooling. The bylaw was introduced in response to recent controversy surrounding the Old Lantern on Greenbush Road and a dispute between the Old Lantern’s owners and its neighbors.

At the start of the meeting, Selectboard Chairman Lane Morrison outlined how the meeting would be run. He also reminded audience members to be courteous, assuring them that everyone who wished to speak would get a chance to do so.

Old Lantern co-owner Lisa Gaujac, her attorney, Liam Murphy, supporters of the event facility, and neighbors who are vocal opponents of the Old Lantern attended the 51-minute meeting.

The Old Lantern became an event center in the early 1960s, and land-use laws in town were first implemented in 1965. The facility is located in the West Charlotte Village District. Late last fall, a petition circulated in town asked for a permanent use of the Old Lantern as an event facility, according to Mrs. Gaujac.

Murphy pointed out to the board that the Old Lantern is a pre-existing, nonconforming use, and that the language in the petition wasn’t seeking to create “spot zoning.” After the board ruled that the matter should head back to the Planning Commission, Murphy urged the panel take up the matter in a “timely fashion.”

Town Planner Daryl Benoit said the Planning Commission would likely address the issue within the next couple of months.

Spot zoning refers to classifying a parcel or piece of land with a different zoning distinction from its immediate surrounding area.

When Mrs. Gaujac addressed the board, she noted that an event facility description in the West Village doesn’t currently exist. “That’s all we’re looking for,” she said.

The Rev. David Cray, SSE, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, said he appreciates the work the Old Lantern does in support of non-profit agencies. “I see the good they do,” said Cray, who noted the Old Lantern allows the church to hold Christmas Eve Mass at the facility.

Jim Dickerson and his partners sold the Old Lantern in 2006 to the Gaujacs. During the meeting, he expressed disappointment about the ongoing dispute between the Old Lantern’s owners and some of the neighbors. “This is a small town, and we should be friends,” he said. “These lawsuits aren’t necessary.”

Maura Wygmans, a neighbor and vocal opponent of some of the changes at the Old Lantern, said she disagrees with the spirit of the Old Lantern petition, noting she believes the event facility’s owners “are trying to portray a false narrative.” The Wygmans’ property is across the street from the Old Lantern. Maura and Justin Wygmans have been vocal critics of the noise generated by music at weddings at the Old Lantern.

In 2015, the Charlotte Zoning Board of Adjustment upheld then Zoning Administrator Jeannine McCrumb’s decision that the Gaujacs’ kitchen renovations six years earlier didn’t constitute an alteration of the pre-existing, non-conforming use of the Old Lantern. Adrian and Alison Wolverton, Mike and Karen Frost, and the Wygmans were interested parties in that appeal.

Town Constable Josh Flore, who lives on Greenbush Road, said he enjoys a good, professional, working relationship with the Old Lantern owners. He said he also hoped that any ruling on the facility is “the proper decision for the town of Charlotte.”

At the meeting’s conclusion, Morrison noted, “It was a good discussion. It’s going to take some time, but we’ll have something good.”