Charlotte School Board selects officers to guide board

The Charlotte Central School school board appointed new officers last Tuesday to serve in governing posts until the new Champlain Valley School District takes over running the unified district.

The new, 12-member board is slated to become fully operational July 1.

After Chittenden South Supervisory Union Student Support Services Director Meagan Roy opened the meeting, calling for nominations for chairman, former chairman Mark McDermott nominated Jeff

Martin to serve as head of the board. Martin easily won election to the post.

Martin then took over running the meeting, asking for nominations for vice chairman. Following the appointment of Susan Nostrand for this position, Sue Thibault was nominated and chosen to serve as board clerk.

Martin, Nostrand and School Board member Erik Beal were selected as Charlotte’s representatives to the CSSU board. Beal also sits on the CVSD board.