CVU learns to stay Ahead of the Storm

By Robert Hyams

For the past six months, students, staff, and administration have been engaged in planning CVU’s future in the face of mounting regional water quality issues and a changing climate. Ahead of the Storm is a grassroots program with practical solutions to stormwater management using demonstration sites in the towns of Shelburne, Charlotte, and Hinesburg – the three towns that encompass the LaPlatte River watershed.

Ahead of the Storm began in 2014 as a collaboration of the Lewis Creek Association and concerned Charlotte citizens. With grants from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Lake Champlain Basin Program, the program funds and promotes the implementation of optimal stormwater conservation practices (OCPs), designed to go above and beyond current state-mandated practices for abating the impacts of stormwater on our lands and water resources.

The fourteen demonstration sites include a library, schools, a nursery, a town garage, a farm, a wildlife refuge, a forest, single residences, and whole neighborhoods.

“The common thread of all the sites,” said Marty Illick, executive director of LCA, “is that they are viewable by the public…if we each learn to take care of our properties, we are in nice shape to prevent pollution, and to prevent the big costly fixes.”

CVU holds a prominent position within the LaPlatte watershed. The 80-acre campus straddles two sub-watersheds, Patrick Brook, and a tributary that flows from the CVU fire pond directly to the LaPlatte. The building site, parking lots, and athletic fields offer the impression of a flat landscape, yet steep slopes abound, particularly between the athletic fields and in the woods to the north and east. There are a variety of soils within the 80 acres, and all are of the type that are prone to erosion and do a poor job of taking up water.

When stormwater is on the move across the CVU landscape, it takes its toll. It causes surface erosion of fields and walkways, and undermines parking lots and other hardscapes. Downstream of CVU, the increased water levels of the two streams lead to excessive bank erosion, bank failure, and when conditions are right, flooding. If soil moves, it inevitably ends up in the water. This increases turbidity, which signals sedimentation and nutrient loading, which is bad for the aquatic life in the streams and Lake Champlain water quality.

The three S’s – slow it down, spread it out, and soak it in – are the new mantra for improved stormwater resiliency and water quality in the era of global warming and extreme weather events. The traditional elements of stormwater control, pipes, ditches, and impoundments, are the relics of an outdated mindset, antithetical to the OCP approach. OCPs take advantage of existing contours, native vegetation, and some degree of landscape modification, ranging from a slight tweak to a significant engineered feature. The costs range commensurately.

Students from Dave Trevithick’s Natural Resource class worked with LCA and Engineers from Milone & MacBroom to identify stormwater issues on the CVU campus. With engineering guidance, students developed preliminary designs that addressed six areas of concern. In addition, Milone & MacBroom provided a detailed OCP design to deal with stormwater impacts from a future campus greenhouse. The system will also store water for use in plant propagation.

What will CVU look like after OCPs are implemented? Fewer water-logged areas around parking lots and structures, less mud on the disk golf course, trees restored to riparian areas, and cleaner water in the fire pond. There will be areas where water persists after storms, but these will be designed features that promote the three S’s.

When a large event strikes, the campus will be more resilient and suffer less damage. And what about the LaPlatte? It will look not much different from how it looks today if OCPs are confined to the CVU campus. Virtually every parcel in the watershed contributes to the stormwater burden, therefore every parcel is a candidate for an OCP. While it will require widespread participation to achieve the water quality improvements and increased resiliency that we seek (and that the state may soon mandate), each participant can experience improvements and lower long-term expenses on their own property.

To that end, LCA’s Ahead of the Storm initiative is designed to be informative and accessible by all within the three-town watershed. For more information on the CVU project, other Ahead of the Storm demonstration sites, or a wealth of local water quality reports and information, contact the Lewis Creek Association at lewiscreek.org.