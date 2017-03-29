Hinesburg School Board reorganizes following Town Meeting Day

The first meeting following town meeting is traditionally the time when local school boards select new officers, and the Hinesburg Community School school board followed the custom.

Last Tuesday, the board selected a new chairman, vice chairman, clerk, delegate to Partners in Education, and three representatives to the Chittenden South Supervisory Union board.

The officers will serve in their positions until July 1, when the 12-member Champlain Valley School Board becomes fully operational, overseeing the unified district.

The meeting opened with CSSU Director of Network Services Mike Kanfer calling for nominations for Chairman. Keith Roberts easily won support from fellow board members to return as head of the panel. “Keith, you have the helm,” Kanfer told Roberts.

Roberts then asked for nominations for vice chairman, and Bill Baker, who just won re-election to the board during March Town Meeting voting, accepted the appointment as vice chairman. Baker is also expected to serve as board representative to PiE.

Stacy Riley, the former PiE representative, is the new board clerk. “Congratulations, Stacy on being clerk,” Roberts told Riley.

As the reorganizational portion of the meeting closed, Roberts, Riley, and board member Colleen MacKinnon were confirmed as Hinesburg’s delegates on the CSSU board. MacKinnon also sits on the CVSD board.