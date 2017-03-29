Mater Christi School’s student council

Mater Christi, similar to most schools, has a student council whose classroom representatives are elected by their peers. At MCS, students in grades three to eight are eligible to become members of the council.

The student council is guided by an adult advisor. This advisor is Allan Whayland, who has taken on this role for many years. In addition to an adult advisor, the student council has officers elected by and from the group at its first meeting of the school year. Mater Christi’s student council meets monthly unless there are agenda items that make it necessary to meet more frequently.

This year, the MCS student council has been looking for ways in which to fundraise for both school events and for people in the Burlington area who are in need.

One of the student council’s seasonal in-school activities is filling plastic Easter eggs with candy and a message for each faculty and staff member and for each student in the school, and presenting these just before the beginning of Holy Week. Another one of its favorite events is the annual student/faculty basketball game, which it helps organize, including the half-time entertainment.

The council also keeps its ear to the ground and provides insight to its advisor in terms of schoolwide student concerns.