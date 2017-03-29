Soul Food — Box too small?

By Elizabeth Flynn Campbell

Imagine Jesus or the Buddha filling out the form that asks their religious affiliation. Which box would they check, do you think? I’m not so sure the answer is as obvious at it might seem. I imagine Jesus saying something like “I did not come to establish boxes but to open your eyes to the circle of love that encompasses all of creation.” Buddha might respond, “The question does not fit the case,” which is a phrase often attributed to him when he’s asked an inadequate question. Could it be that both might check the “none” box?

There is no evidence that either of these two spiritual masters were looking to build vast religious organizations or establish rigid doctrine that categorizes people into believers or unbelievers. Rather, their genius lay in the paths to wholeness they blazed so that others could follow. In Christianity and Buddhism, as in all mature wisdom traditions, these paths, when walked steadily, transform us by making our hearts larger and more knowing. And enlarged hearts, with increased capacity for compassion and wisdom, are the greatest hope for our fractured times.

Perhaps the reason so many people check the box for “None” is not because they no longer have a sense of holiness, but because they feel called to something larger than identification with a specific set of beliefs. What matters is not so much what established religion we identify with, if any, but whether we are trying to open ourselves up to the divine force, as present as the weather and always seeking to make itself known to us. This openness on our part, this trying to say “yes” each day to the sacred reality of our lives, will, as various spiritual teachers have promised, incrementally transform us.

Whether we call ourselves a Christian, Jew, Buddhist, Muslim, Hindu, or none is not so important. What is critical for spiritual development is finding a path that models how to risk opening ourselves, over and over again, to the infinitely loving force that holds all things together. This open stance, this ongoing attempt to cooperate with the divine will, enables us to better recognize the underlying grace present in all circumstances and in every encounter.

Organized religion can point the way and has been an essential starting point for many through the years. But the danger is that, once institutionalized, the fire of the spiritual path can go cold. Life is too short, and the call to be transformed by love is too important, to settle for simple religious affiliation. Perhaps that’s what some nones mean when they say they are spiritual but not religious. The answer to the question of how we each participate in the dance with divinity is beyond words and bigger than boxes. Or maybe it’s as simple as St. Paul’s belief that “God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.”

Elizabeth Flynn Campbell lives in Shelburne and is a psychoanalyst in private practice in Burlington. Soul Food is a monthly column about the things that matter most.