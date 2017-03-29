Tourist about Town — Late winter weekends

This is the time of year when your Vitamin D lamp for seasonal acquired depression is on the fritz from overuse, you send your kids outside to play in the mud and when they protest, you just yell, “Get out there and pretend it’s snow!” Your seed catalogs are dusted off, but thawed ground seems like it will never come, and even the dog has given up and spends all day sleeping in the basement, dreaming of baby bunnies to chase.

It’s late winter in Vermont, when the joy of snowflakes has dissipated and there’s nary a crocus bloom to be found. I’m here to help you through the next few weekends, until the tulips pop up, with some reviews of weekend activities and ideas for other things to do to keep you from losing your mind before May.

I highly recommend checking out the Backstage Pass photo exhibit at the Pizzagalli Center at Shelburne Museum (there was an article in last week’s paper with a great description of the photos). The Barnstormers held a party a few weeks ago to kick off the installation; it involved dressing up like a rock star. I saw people at that party wearing all kinds of crazy stuff – who knew that the guy who regularly does your colonoscopy likes wearing leather pants, or that the sweet little mom whose kid goes to preschool with yours is a secret Guns N’ Roses superfan?

This past weekend, I met an old friend for drinks and dinner at Rustic Roots in Shelburne. We used to head out on the town at 11 and have gin for dinner, but since times have changed and we can’t stay vertical past 8pm, we had delicious chicken liver mousse, scallops, risotto, and a reasonable amount of wine for dinner. The restaurant only serves between 6 and 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday nights, and reservations are strongly encouraged. Don’t worry – it’s no early bird special – the food was amazing, plus, who stays out past sunset anymore, anyway? Seven o’clock is the new midnight.

If you’re interested in traveling farther than a few feet for food, the Agricola Farm in Panton hosts farm dinners (dates available on their website) that feature produce and pigs straight from their working farm. Farmer Ale Rellini and chef Richard Witting serve up homey, inventive Italian cuisine in the farmhouse dining rooms that have the delightful feel of someone pushing back the furniture to make room for a big group of friends. The dinners are BYOB, but they suggest wines for each course that you can grab at a discount at the Vergennes Wine Shop.

Of course, there’s also the option to never leave the house again. A recent trip to Target in Plattsburgh inspired me to spend $25 on a collapsible card table, which has displaced the rest of the furniture in the middle of our living room. My grandmother was a fierce card player, I’ve been known to yell “In your FACE!” at a six-year-old after winning at Crazy Eights, and my children have inherited my inability to win or lose gracefully. We have spent a lot of time over the past couple of weeks just eating chips, getting crumbs on the rug, and playing cards until we get into a fight. That’s not a bad way to spend a winter weekend at all.