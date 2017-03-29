Town Meetings

Charlotte Meetings
April 4, 7pm: Energy Committee, 100 Ten Stones Circle
April 6, 6pm: Selectboard Informational Hearing on Articles to be Voted on April 11
April 6, 7pm: Planning Commission
April 10: Selectboard Meeting
April 11, 7am-7pm: Special Town Meeting at Charlotte Central School
April 11, 7pm: Trails Committee
April 20: Planning Commission
April 24: Selectboard Meeting
April 25, 7pm: Conservation Commission
Hinesburg Meetings
Affordable Housing Committee: 1st Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Agency Request Review Committee: meets as needed. Contact Committee for next meeting.
Conservation Commission: 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7pm
Development Review Board: 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:30pm
Energy Committee: 1st Tuesday of the month at 7pm
Hinesburg Economic Development Commission: meetings are held the last Thursday of the month
Planning Commission: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm
Recreation Commission: 1st Monday of the month
Selectboard: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7pm
Town Forest Committee: 2nd Wednesday of the month
Trails Committee: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Village Steering Committee: 2nd Monday of the month at 7pm