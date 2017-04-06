Accident on U.S. Route 7 leads to two trapped in vehicles

Around noon on Friday, a five-car accident on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte left two trapped in their cars and four transported to the hospital.

According to a press release from Vermont State Police, the accident began when a southbound Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 70-year-old Edward Woodruff of Westport, N.Y. crossed the center line. The pickup sideswiped a northbound Toyota Tundra driven by 66-year-old Patricia Richardson of Shrewsbury, Vt., then collided with a northbound Subaru Forester driven by Colchester resident Michelle Brick, 55. Woodruff’s pickup continued on, hitting the guardrail on the northbound side of U.S. Route 7 before a head-on impact with a Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-old Milton resident Ashley Francis; her passenger was 23-year-old Samantha Clift of Argyle, N.Y. South Burlington resident Shannon Ryan, 28, was driving a FedEx truck and attempted to avoid the other vehicles, but hit the back of the Toyota. The windshield of a sixth car, a northbound Ford Escape driven by Morrisville’s Kathy Rivard, 47, was hit and damaged by debris from the other vehicles.

Charlotte Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene at about 11:50am, according to a release from the organization. Charlotte Fire Chief Dick St. George, on-scene, noted that patients were pinned in both the Subaru Forester and the Ford Ranger. The doors and roof were removed on the Forester, from which Brick was extricated; for the Ranger, the door was removed and the dashboard lifted off the patient. One patient was extracted in 10 minutes, while the other extraction took 35 minutes due to the patient’s injuries, St. George said.

Agencies responding included the Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte Heavy Rescue with assistance from Shelburne; the Vergennes Fire Department assisted with diverting traffic, and the Shelburne Police Department was also on the scene, said St. George. Ambulances came from UVM, Charlotte, Shelburne, and Vergennes; a paramedic from South Burlington also responded, St. George said. The Vermont State Police investigated the accident scene.

The State Police release noted that Woodruff and Brick both had serious injuries; Francis had a chest injury and passenger Clift had a head injury. All four were transported to UVM Medical Center, with the trauma patients taken by Shelburne and Charlotte ambulances, St. George said.

The Forester, the Ranger, and the Camry were totaled; the FedEx truck was also damaged and had to be towed from the scene, according to State Police.

Falling snow left the roadway wet as southbound traffic waited and northbound traffic was diverted at Ferry Road. In the aftermath of the accident, firefighters carried pieces of car out of the travel lanes and swept plastic and broken glass from the roadway, piling a bumper, a tire, and other fragments into the bed of the totaled pickup truck. The Ranger’s undercarriage scraped against the asphalt as the pickup was dragged away from the Camry. A bumper projected from the pickup’s bed, its Vermont license plate reading “My Way.”

The State Police report noted that Woodruff’s preliminary breath sample was 0.077% BAC, performed at UVM Medical Center following the accident.