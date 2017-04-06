Charlotte Selectboard declares May 5 as Arbor Day

Charlotte residents are gearing up for the town’s annual Arbor Day celebration after the Selectboard approved a declaration declaring that May 5 will mark the event.

The Selectboard unanimously voted to support the declaration during its regular March 27 meeting.

During the meeting, Selectboard member Matt Krasnow read the declaration: “Whereas trees in the Town of Charlotte contribute significantly to the beauty of our landscape; And recognizing moreover that trees provide many valuable environmental services such as shade in summer, carbon fixation, oxygen production, soil erosion reduction, more favorable groundwater recharge, and habitat for many forms of other plant and animal life; And also noting that our aging shade tree population is succumbing to increasing pest damage, and storm damage causing loss or disfigurement; And whereas new tree planting is not compensating for these losses; Therefore, the Charlotte Town Selectboard, recognizing that it is a good and worthy thing for residents to plant trees for the benefit of present and future generations, hereby: Declares May 5, 2017, to be designated as Charlotte Arbor Day and encourages tree planting; and it notes with pleasure that there will be an Arbor Day celebration at Charlotte Central School on May 5, an assessment of our roadside tree planting with a view to replacing any failed trees, an assessment of potential new sites where planting could be beneficial, planting of disease resistant elm trees in town park, inventories of ash trees, and an Emerald Ash Borer preparedness plan; And it encourages other residents to plant and care for trees at this time.”

Charlotte Tree Warden Mark Dillenbeck and Deputy Tree Warden Susan Smith also attended the meeting. Following the vote on the declaration, Smith told the Board that Horsford Gardens and Nursery will donate a tree to be planted this spring in memory of former longtime Charlotte Tree Warden Larry Hamilton, who died last October. The tree will be planted behind the World War II Memorial at Town Hall, said Smith at the Selectboard meeting.

Smith also mentioned at the meeting that the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program named an annual award after Hamilton.

Horsford Gardens and Nursery co-owner Charlie Proutt said the business is excited to honor Hamilton’s spirit of generosity. “He was a real go-getter,” Proutt said. “He was generous and gave his time to the town as the Tree Warden.”