Hinesburg Selectboard selects new officers

Before a packed audience at Hinesburg Municipal offices, the town Selectboard March 20 picked officers to guide the panel.

After Board members introduced themselves to the audience, Selectboard member Phil Pouech called for nominations for Chairman. Pouech’s name was the only one placed into nomination, and he was unanimously appointed to chair the group for a one-year term. After the vote, Pouech told meeting attendees a bit about himself, noting he is eager to serve the community. His current three-year term on the Selectboard expires in March, 2018.

“Thank you very much,” said Pouech after winning the chairmanship. “I hope to do a very good job, and if I am not doing a very good job, I look forward to Board members, or Trevor, or people who work for the town, or any citizen telling me how I can improve.”

Then, Pouech asked for nominations for Board Vice Chairman. Aaron Kimball, whose three-year term expires in 2019, accepted the Vice Chairman nomination, echoing Pouech’s comments on commitment to the Board and the community. “I accept, and I suppose that would be the discussion. I appreciate the nomination,” said Kimball, then, addressing Pouech, noted, “I’ll be working with you, and I’ll take you up on your offer to do the best job we can do and work closely with you to move forward with the work we have in front of us for the town. There’s a lot of work ahead of us this in this session, this year. I think between you and I we can really spread the load and I look forward to it. Thank you.”

As newly re-elected Selectboard member Andrea Morgante pointed out, the Board reorganization is a good time for growth and reassessment. “I think there are opportunities for all Board members to participate a little bit more in setting the agenda and being knowledgeable on some of the certain aspects we’re dealing with, so it doesn’t fall solely on the Board Chair and Vice Chair…I look forward to having good dialogue on the decisions we’re making.”

The Board follows Robert’s Rules of Order, a guide on how to govern an array of municipal, educational, professional, and nonprofit meetings first published in 1876. This was also the first meeting for newly elected Selectboard member Merrily Lovell following March Town Meeting.