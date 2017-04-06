Police seek leads in ice chunk accident

On Wednesday, March 22, Shelburne Rescue and Charlotte Fire Department responded to a single-car accident on U.S. Route 7 near Crosswinds Road in Charlotte. According to a press release from Charlotte Fire and Rescue Services, a Chevrolet Tahoe that had been traveling northbound went off the road, and witnesses at the scene described seeing a chunk of ice or snow come off a southbound truck, hitting and breaking the Tahoe’s windshield. The driver, 35-year-old Celeste Brasseur of Charlotte, was hit in the face with glass resulting in facial lacerations that required three stitches. Brasseur also had a mild concussion, according to information from Vermont State Police Corporal Andrew Leise. A photograph of the truck, described as a red tractor trailer with white trailer, was provided, but no further identifying information is available.

  

