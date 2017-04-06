Selectboard OKs agreement for Lake Champlain Paddlers’ Trail

The Charlotte Selectboard approved a renewal agreement last Monday with the Lake Champlain Committee to partner with landowners for use of their sites for the Lake Champlain Paddlers’ Trail.

The Board approved the use of the Charlotte Town Beach, which has been used for several years in this capacity, as a day site for the trail. The Shelburne Town Beach is also used as a site for the Trail, according to the group’s web site.

The Board also authorized Selectboard Chairman Lane Morrison to sign the agreement.

The Lake Champlain Paddlers Trail is designed for low-impact, non-motorized uses, said Lake Champlain Committee Executive Director Lori Fisher. “This is a collection of sites for human-powered recreation,” she said, adding a trail sign is posted on the area. “We’re trying to provide recreational opportunities and safe passage on Lake Champlain for low-impact uses.”

The Board then discussed with Fisher other possible day sites in town. At one point, Chairman Lane Morrison praised the State’s water access located two miles south of the Charlotte Town Beach. Calling it a “fabulous site,” Morrison noted the area was refurbished last year. “It’s in fabulous condition,” he added.

Because it’s state property, it’s likely the town wouldn’t have jurisdiction over the site, Morrison said.

Selectboard member Matt Krasnow added that Point Bay Marina could also serve as an access point for the group. There is a private area adjacent to the marina, Fisher said. No action was taken during the Selectboard meeting on the suggestions.

During the meeting, Fisher handed out copies of the 2016 Trail Guide. The 2017 edition should be available in June, she said.

Responding to a question regarding Guide availability, Fisher said the books can be obtained at local libraries or by paying a $45 Lake Champlain Committee membership fee.

Additional information on the group is available on its web site, www.lakechamplaincommittee.org, or by calling 802-658-1414.