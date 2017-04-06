Summer Job Posting

Charlotte Beach Attendant

The beach attendant position is a part-time seasonal position that begins Memorial Day Weekend. The beach attendant will be responsible for the maintenance of the beach area and the facilities located near the beach (e.g. tennis court, playground, volleyball court, and picnic area). Depending on the shift, the beach attendant will be responsible for setup or cleanup of the beach. During their shift, the beach attendant will supervise the parking area and manage the sale of all parking passes. There will be daily responsibilities to help maintain the cleanliness of the beach and its facilities. Visit the recreation webpage for the full job description. If interested, please submit a job application with three references to the Charlotte Town office. Applications can be found on our town website, or you can fill one out at the town offices. For more information, contact the Recreation Director by email at Recreation@townofcharlotte.com or by phone at 802-425-6129.