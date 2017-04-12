Fire takes house in Charlotte

Early Wednesday morning, firefighters were dispatched to 540 Dorset Street in Charlotte for a house fire. Charlotte Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Rob Mullin noted that personnel were dispatched at 3:45am, with the first responders on scene within two to three minutes. They arrived to find a fully involved structure fire. The two occupants of the home, an adult and a teen, got out safely and were staying with neighbors on Wednesday morning, said Mullin. The family pets, a dog and a cat, were unaccounted for Wednesday morning. The dog had initially escaped the home, but ran away and its whereabouts are unknown.

Responders to the scene included firefighters from Charlotte, Hinesburg, and Shelburne. Charlotte dispatched Engines One and Four, a tanker, rescue, and ambulance, said Mullin; Shelburne Engines One and Two and tanker were on scene, as were an engine and two apparatus from Hinesburg. Approximately 30 personnel total responded to the scene, Mullin said on Wednesday, as smoke continued to rise from the remains of the home and state fire investigators worked the scene. The Red Cross parked along the road and set up a table with coffee and snacks for responders.