Hinesburg DRB news and updates

Development Review Board member John Lyman announced last Tuesday he was taking a brief leave of absence from the board to concentrate on his emergency medical services recertification studies and training.

The leave will run through the end of June. Lyman is a lieutenant on the town’s fire department, according to the organization’s web site.

Lyman told the board he decided to step away from board proceedings to devote time to his studies, “just to be fair to you guys. I want to do well in my testing and training,” he said.

Fellow board members wished Lyman well during his preparation period. “Make sure you come back,” Chairman Dennis Place joked.

During his absence, the DRB could use the services of its two alternates, Andy Greenberg and Jonathan Slason. Both men were appointed to the board by the town Selectboard earlier this year.

Lyman’s current term on the board expires Jan. 1, 2018.

In other DRB news, Slason is heading to a Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission seminar later this spring. Development Review Coordinator Mitchel Cypes mentioned the seminar to board members during the DRB April 4 meeting.

The two-hour program, “Essentials of Land-Use Regulations and DRB Summit,” will run from 6 to 8pm at the organization’s Winooski office. Senior Planner Lee Krohn is coordinating the seminar.

Slason is a new member on the board. He was interviewed and appointed by the town Selectboard this winter for one of two existing alternate positions.

Hinesburg is one of 19 Chittenden County communities served by the CCRPC.