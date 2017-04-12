Pipeline goes into operation; citizens’ groups send letters

Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. released a statement on Wednesday announcing the completion of the 41-mile Addison Natural Gas Project. The statement noted that as of Wednesday, customers in Middlebury are now receiving service from the project.

“This is great news for the thousands of families and businesses who have waited patiently for the choice and opportunity of affordable natural gas service. We are so pleased to offer service to our new customers,” said Don Rendall, President and CEO of Vermont Gas, in Wednesday’s release. VGS’s statement noted that the final portion of the pipeline project, in Hinesburg, was recently completed. Crews are now speaking with homeowners and businesses in Addison County about potentially opting for natural gas as their energy choice.

“This has been an incredibly challenging project. We are very thankful to the communities and landowners who have supported us along the way and look forward to helping even more Vermonters save money and reduce their energy needs through our nationally recognized efficiency programs,” Rendall said in VGS’s release.

Meanwhile, concerned citizens’ groups opposed to the pipeline, which passes through Hinesburg’s Geprags Park, sent letters Monday to Gov. Scott and the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. The groups include Protect Geprags Park, 350 Vermont, and Central Vermont Climate Action, among others.

The letter to Scott discusses alleged safety issues that the groups contend were raised but not addressed. The letter notes that the senders have done research about these issues, but states, “Citizens should not be expected to do the work of pipeline construction oversight.”

The groups request that Scott meet with them to discuss concerns; that Scott place a stop on use of the pipeline pending further construction review; and that Scott instruct the Department of Public Service or Public Service Board to reopen the project’s certificate of public good permit for review.

PHMSA sent a letter to the groups in January noting that the agency was initiating an investigation based on concerns brought forth by the groups. Monday’s letter to PHMSA was a follow-up, providing further information about the group’s research into alleged safety concerns around the pipeline’s construction. The letter includes a request for an investigation with results provided to the public, as well as resolution of alleged construction problems. This letter, too, requests a halt to the pipeline’s usage.

The project will provide natural gas as an energy option to households, schools, hospitals, and business in Middlebury, Bristol, New Haven, and Vergennes, among other Addison County towns, according to VGS’s statement.

A group of concerned Hinesburg residents represented by Bristol attorney James Dumont currently have a case against VGS in Vermont Supreme Court.