State 4-H sheep education tours and quiz bowl

Dr. Max Crossman from Ewetopia Farm in Whitehall, N.Y. has generously given his time to be the Vt. State 4-H Sheep Quizmaster for many seasons. This year’s contestants were (l-r) Corinna Hobbs, Caroline Hobbs, Cyrus Tyler, Raymond Bushey, and Jarod Bushey. Courtesy photo

By Corrina Hobbs

On March 25, 4-H members started the day at Depot Farm Supply in Whiting, Vt. We learned about feed grain, what grain is made of, and the way it is made at the Depot. We took a tour of the mill.

Afterwards we went to SDG (Soli Deo Gloria) Farm in Whiting. Owner Janelle Ashley is also the Addison County Fair and Field Days sheep events superintendent. Janelle showed us around her barn and talked about the breeds of sheep she has.

We finished the day with a group lunch followed by the State 4-H Sheep Quizbowl. Dr. Max Crossman quizzed all of the youths in the Ashleys’ farmhouse.

