Vacation food help for HCS families

Could your family use some extra food for the upcoming spring break? The Hinesburg Community Resource Center is offering vacation food bags to HCS families who receive free and reduced lunch. The bags will include kid-friendly snacks, fruit, simple meal items, and a milk coupon. Thanks to HCS PiE for supporting this effort! Bags will be available for pickup at the Hinesburg Food Shelf on Friday, April 21, from 2 to 5pm. If you are interested in receiving a bag, please reserve one by Monday, April 17 by calling Rachel Kring at the Hinesburg Community Resource Center at 802-482-4946 or emailing HinesburgFOF@gmail.com. Please feel free to contact us with questions.

