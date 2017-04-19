The Big Chill: Be a Hero for Epilepsy event

Take a dip in Malletts Bay to kick off spring and help a good cause. You can be part of The Big Chill: Be a Hero for Epilepsy at Bayside Park in Mallett’s Bay in Colchester on Sunday, April 30.

Preregistration for this event is required. Individuals who want to participate must register by noon on Friday, April 28. Individual registrations are $100, and teams of up to ten individuals can register for $500. All participants will receive a t-shirt and will be able to enjoy the barbeque.

Registration begins at 10:30am. At 11:30am, teams of registered participants will take a dip in the water followed by a pork and chicken barbecue prepared by The Dutch Mill Family Restaurant & Catering in Shelburne.

Music will be provided by Supersounds DJ Company. There will be prizes for the top individual and team collectors. Spectators are welcome. The cost of the barbecue is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

There is an opportunity for companies to support this event as major sponsors. For sponsorship information email epilepsy@sover.net or call the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont at 1-800-565-0972. This event raises funds to help children who have epilepsy and their families receive support services they need to live with this challenging medical condition. For information visit www.epilepsyvt.org.