Charlotte Public Safety Log

As submitted by the Shelburne Police Department
Saturday, April 8
01:33 Medical Assist COVINGTON LN, Shelburne Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call. The patient was transported to the Hospital by Charlotte Rescue.
01:38 Medical Call ETHAN ALLEN HWY, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Charlotte Rescue and Vergennes Rescue were dispatched. The patient refused transport to the Hospital.
09:16 Medical Call SPEAR ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.
19:25 Medical Call ETHAN ALLEN HWY, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.
Sunday, April 9
07:43 Medical Call SPEAR ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.
16:02 Fire Alarm THORPE COVE RD, Charlotte Caller reported fire alarm activation. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.
18:16 Fire Alarm THORPE COVE RD, Charlotte Caller reported fire alarm activation. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.
Monday, April 10
09:04 Agency Assist PINE HAVEN SHORES RD; SHELBURNE BAY, Shelburne Charlotte Fire and Rescue assisted Shelburne Fire and Rescue at a fire call.
Wednesday, April 12
03:41 Fire Call DORSET ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a residential fire. Charlotte Fire, Rescue, Ferrisburgh Fire, Hinesburg Fire, Shelburne Fire were dispatched. The fire was extinguished, no reported injuries.
07:09 Fire Assist SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a motor vehicle crash.
Thursday, April 13
17:04 Fire Alarm ONE MILE RD, Charlotte Caller reported fire alarm activation. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.
Friday, April 14
05:55 Fire Call DORSET ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a rekindle at location of residential fire. Charlotte Fire, Rescue, Ferrisburgh Fire, Hinesburg Fire, Shelburne Fire were dispatched. The fire was extinguished, no reported injuries.
22:21 Fire Call FAT COW FARM CIR, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a uncontrolled burn in the area. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The fire was located and determined to be an unpermitted burn. The fire was extinguished, no reported injuries.