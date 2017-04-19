Charlotte Public Safety Log

As submitted by the Shelburne Police Department

Saturday, April 8

01:33 Medical Assist COVINGTON LN, Shelburne Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call. The patient was transported to the Hospital by Charlotte Rescue.
01:38 Medical Call ETHAN ALLEN HWY, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency.  Charlotte Rescue and Vergennes Rescue were dispatched.  The patient refused transport to the Hospital.
09:16 Medical Call SPEAR ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.
19:25 Medical Call ETHAN ALLEN HWY, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency.  Charlotte Rescue was dispatched.  The patient was transported to the Hospital.

Sunday, April 9

07:43 Medical Call SPEAR ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.
16:02 Fire Alarm THORPE COVE RD, Charlotte Caller reported fire alarm activation. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.
18:16 Fire Alarm THORPE COVE RD, Charlotte Caller reported fire alarm activation. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.

Monday, April 10

09:04 Agency Assist PINE HAVEN SHORES RD; SHELBURNE BAY, Shelburne Charlotte Fire and Rescue assisted Shelburne Fire and Rescue at a fire call.

Wednesday, April 12

03:41 Fire Call DORSET ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a residential fire. Charlotte Fire, Rescue, Ferrisburgh Fire, Hinesburg Fire, Shelburne Fire were dispatched. The fire was extinguished, no reported injuries.
07:09 Fire Assist SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a motor vehicle crash.

Thursday, April 13

17:04 Fire Alarm ONE MILE RD, Charlotte Caller reported fire alarm activation. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched.  The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.

Friday, April 14

05:55 Fire Call DORSET ST, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a rekindle at location of residential fire.  Charlotte Fire, Rescue, Ferrisburgh Fire, Hinesburg Fire, Shelburne Fire were dispatched. The fire was extinguished, no reported injuries.
22:21 Fire Call FAT COW FARM CIR, Charlotte 911 Caller reported a uncontrolled burn in the area. Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The fire was located and determined to be an unpermitted burn. The fire was extinguished, no reported injuries.

