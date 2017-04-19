Conservation camps still have openings

If you are 12 to 14 years old and want to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gain outdoor skills, you still have an opportunity to attend one of Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer.

“We still have some openings in the one-week camp program at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury,” said Fish & Wildlife Education Coordinator Alison Thomas, “and we still have openings for advanced course weeks available to anyone who has previously completed the basic course.”

Campers participate in hands-on learning experiences about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing, and more in an attractive outdoor setting. Natural resource professionals come to the camp during the week to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.

“Whether kids come alone or with friends, they are guaranteed to meet new people and form new bonds while experiencing Vermont’s natural resources to the fullest,” said Thomas. “An important take-away message and common theme during the week is that conserving and managing habitat will help ensure Vermont will have fish and wildlife in the future.”

Conservation Camps open June 18 and continue until August 18. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging, and equipment. Check the Fish & Wildlife website www.vtfishandwildlife.com for information and an online application. A printable application is also available on the website.

For more information about Green Mountain Conservation Camps contact fwgmcc@vermont.gov, or call 802-828-1460.

Vermont’s conservation camp program is run by Fish & Wildlife professionals, the same people who manage Vermont’s fish and wildlife resources. Working biologists, foresters, game wardens, and conservation educators teach young people about Vermont’s forests, wetlands and wildlife. The program’s greatest strength is connecting young people to the outdoors.