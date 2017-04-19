Construction resumes on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte

The Vermont Agency of Transportation resumes work this week on the U.S. Route 7 reconstruction project in Charlotte.

Work on the three-mile project kicked off Monday, said Project Outreach Coordinator Francine Perkins. It stretches south from the U.S. Route 7/Ferry Road intersection to the Charlotte-Ferrisburgh town line.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2018. The project started in 2016, encompassing road widening and reconstruction between the Charlotte and Ferrisburgh town line and East Thompson’s Point Road. Replacement of two aging culverts with two new structures and drainage improvements along a one-mile stretch of road also were part of the scope of work last year. A final layer of pavement will be added this year over the two layers that were installed last year.

To get a leg up on the spring construction season, tree clearing and traffic detour construction between East Thompson’s Point Road and Ferry Road took place at the end of last year, Perkins said.

During this construction season, work crews are focusing on more full-scale reconstruction and road widening of the remaining two-mile stretch between East Thompson’s Point Road and Ferry Road. Closely mirroring last year’s work, reconstruction of the roadway will consist of removing the existing pavement along with underlying materials, then replacing that with new select materials and four layers of new pavement. Drainage improvements will also be made.

Installation of a new box culvert is set to serve as a recreational facility underpass near the Lower Old Town Trail, providing bicycle and pedestrian connectivity with the west side of Greenbush Road.

Perkins said that crews will work between 7am and 5pm. The speed limit in the construction area is 40 miles per hour, and Perkins said the transportation agency is not promoting the use of alternative routes while construction is occurring.

Weather could be a factor on the construction schedule. Perkins said the decision to delay construction will depend on how hard it is raining and what type of work is being undertaken. Paving will halt during rain.

David Garbose, co-owner of the Mount Philo Inn, said he noticed an upswing in traffic on the road when construction took place last year. “It took people awhile to figure out that Mount Philo Road is a shortcut, and I hope it takes them awhile to figure it out again that it’s here. But that way, more people get to see the Mount Philo Inn.”

Construction updates will be sent out weekly to the media and project stakeholder list. Information will also be available on www.roadworkupdates.com.