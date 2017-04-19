Help needed for fire victims — Marie LaBombard

This fire destroyed the home of my sister and her family – Anne LaBombard, Scott Jones, and Lizzy Jones. It also was the former home of my 28-year-old niece, Andrea LaBombard. Everything they own was lost in the fire. They escaped with the clothes on their backs and cell phones. They’ve lived in this house for over 20 years. Both Anne and Scott are native Vermonters and have extended family in the area.

Their puppy, Berkeley, was found in the afternoon, after he ran into the woods. Their cat, Nora, is still missing. The puppy woke them, alerting them to the fire.

They are in need of everything to get back on their feet in the interim before insurance kicks in.

I don’t know Scott’s sizes, because I never buy him clothing, but do know my sister’s and niece’s.

Shoes: sizes 7.5 and 8; pants: sizes 0-2 and 10-12; leggings: sizes S and M; socks (new); underwear (new): sizes S and M; tops: sizes XS/S and M; toiletries: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, lotion, facial moisturizer, toothbrushes, dental floss; puppy food and treats; dog toys; household goods: bath towels, wash cloths, face towels; gift cards they can use to purchase items themselves.

My sister’s coworkers at Healthy Living started a GoFundMe page, and a friend (Andrea Boehmcke, Shelburne resident, my long-time friend and CVU teacher) shared that CVU also has something in the works, though I don’t have the details of it. I’m sure the school counselors and administration at CVU could provide more information, though. Lizzy Jones is a sophomore there and attended K-8 at Charlotte Central. Here is the GoFundMe link. https://www.gofundme.com/Annelabombardjoneshousefire

I have been getting inundated with offers to help, and am grateful but overwhelmed! I am collecting what I am able to and will continue to. I would prefer not to have my phone contact information publicly shared. The posts made when looking for the dog have already elicited some scams. So if there is any support in this area with helping to coordinate donations, it would be appreciated.

For donation drop off information, contact mllabombard@yahoo.com.

Thank you, Marie LaBombard