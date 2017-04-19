Hinesburg Public Safety Log

As submitted by the Hinesburg Community Police

911 Hang-up / Domestic Assault – On Sunday, April 9, officers responded to a residence on Silver St. for a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival, it was determined that a family fight had occurred and the female stated that she had been struck by her husband. Her 56-year-old husband was not on scene and came to the office the next day where he was arrested and lodged for domestic assault.

Excessive Speed, Criminal – On Monday, April 10, an officer was working traffic enforcement on Richmond Rd. when he observed a vehicle traveling 67 miles per hour in the 35-mile-per-hour zone. The 25-year-old male operator from Richmond was arrested and taken to the police station for processing and then cited into court.

Vehicle Crash / DUI Alcohol – On Friday, April 14, officers responded to a reported vehicle off the road on North Rd. Upon arrival, the 28-year-old male operator from Monkton was contacted. It was determined that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to the station for processing. Based on this being his second DUI, his license was criminally suspended and he was in violation of conditions of release, he was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center.

Family Fight – On Monday, April 17, an officer responded to Baldwin Rd. for a reported family fight. The officer determined that it was verbal altercation and no involvement was necessary.