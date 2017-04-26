4-H club attends Regional Day

By Corrina Hobbs,

Hinesburg 4-H Club Reporter

On April 15, 4-Hers and Cloverbuds from all around Addison, Chittenden, Grand Isle, and Franklin counties met for Northwest 4-H Regional Day. Everyone had a chance to display their projects. Kids made tabletops, posters, photographs, and many other things.

Some clubs decided to do a stage presentation, where they danced or sang in front of a group of people. Every piece of work was evaluated by a judge and was given a ribbon depending on how well it scored. Blue-ribbon projects made by 4-Hers were invited to go to 4-H State Day, a competition of projects by members from all over Vermont. State Day will be held in Barre, Vt. on Saturday May 13.

Aubuchon Hardware in Hinesburg will hold Chick Days on May 3, 4, and 5. They’re graciously allowing the Hinesburg 4-H Club to set up a table within the store to advertise 4-H and hold a fundraiser for the club. Come on down to Aubuchon Hardware on Commerce Street in Hinesburg to support Chick Days and help raise money for your local 4-H club.