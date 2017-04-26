Charlotte Selectboard makes appointments to town committee, commission

The Charlotte Selectboard waded through a crowded agenda to appoint two members to a town committee and commission.

The appointments came during the board’s regular April 10 meeting. Prior to voting on the appointments, the board normally speaks briefly with each applicant to gauge the individual’s interest in and reason for pursuing the post.

“Step forward and tell us why you want to continue with your assignment,” said Selectboard Chairman Lane Morrison as the reappointment portion of the hearing started.

Marty Illick received Selectboard members’ endorsement for reappointment to the Planning Commission for a four-year term, ending April 30, 2021. Illick said work on Charlotte’s Town Plan will likely occupy much of the Commission’s time. Illick also noted that the panel’s work is challenging, and that she is eager to embrace it.

“We’re in the middle of updating the Town Plan, still,” said Illick. “It’ll be good to follow it through, and get it done. I’m still on a large learning curve. I love the Commission and its diversity and the fact that around the table we have a wide diversity of backgrounds.”

Following Illick’s reappointment, Selectboard members considered Margaret Russell’s application for returning to the Trails Committee. Russell has worked as a co-chairperson of the panel, and she easily won the board’s endorsement for a two-year term, ending April 30, 2019.

Charlotte residents on April 11 approved by a vote of 285 to 190 a $40,000 trails article during day-long Australian balloting.