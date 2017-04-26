Charlotte Shelburne Rotary raffling off a new car



The Charlotte Shelburne Rotary Club will hold its 38th annual car raffle fundraiser on Friday, May 12 at Shelburne Farms Coach Barn. There is still time to buy a ticket that will give you one of only 100 chances to win a 2017 Honda Fit, or $12,000 in cash if you prefer, when they begin to draw numbers at 8pm, following cocktails at 6pm and dinner at 7pm.

Only 100 numbers are sold each year. In addition, there will be other items raffled off.

The car raffle, made possible by the generous cooperation of Automaster, is the major fundraiser of the year for Charlotte Shelburne Rotary and helps to fund the many good deeds and worthy causes supported by the Rotary Club in the community every year.

Purchase of a $275 ticket also entitles you to two excellent dinners catered by William Wessell. You can purchase additional dinners for $20 each. For information, and to purchase your lucky ticket, call Ric Flood at 802-658-1511 or email him at ric.flood@comcast.net.