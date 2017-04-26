Green Up Vermont – Community in action

By Phil Pouech

Saturday, May 6 is Green Up Day. It is the 46th annual day set aside to care for our beautiful state. Since 1970, Green Up exemplifies community volunteerism and care for our environment; most importantly, Green Up is a day when everyone of all ages comes together for a common cause. We put aside our differences and demonstrate our love and care for Vermont.

Now is the time to mark your calendar and make plans to join neighbors, friends, and family to Green Up Hinesburg.

You can Green Up anytime. Get your Green Up bags from the Town Hall or library any time after Thursday, April 27. Remember, kids love to participate and will have memories of the time they helped, too. Participating in Green Up is a unique and memorable highlight for all Vermont children. They will be having fun while learning a valuable lesson about community activism and spirit. This year we plan to have our community lunch at the new Bissonette Recreation fields. Come Green Up and then share a community lunch at our developing recreation facility.

If you have any questions, want to suggest or work on a special project, or just need to get more information, you can call Phil Pouech at 802-482-2060 or Rocky Martin at 802-482-2096.

See schedule on page 2.