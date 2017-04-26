Hinesburg Green Up Schedule

Thursday, April 27: Green Up bags will be available at the Town Clerk’s office in the Town Hall and at the Carpenter-Carse Library

Saturday, May 6: Green Up Day

8am: Town Hall is Green Up Central

8:30am-3:30pm: Town Garage (recycle center) open to drop off collected trash, tires, and metal

12–1pm: Bissonette Fields for annual BBQ lunch

You can pick up bags at the town hall or library and Green Up any time before May 6. If you begin your Green Up work early, fill out the signup sheets when you pick up your bags to let us know where you plan to work. If you need to leave the bags along the roadside, just make sure the bags are secure.

On Green Up Day come to the Town Hall any time after 8am to get your bags, mark the master road map, join a work group, or meet up with your community organizations. We plan to have volunteers planting new trees and shrubs at the Bissonette Recreation Fields. This is a great choice for younger volunteers.

Green Up trash, metal, and discarded tires (no household trash please!) will be collected at the town truck shed, which is located next to the CSWD facility. Collected trash can be dropped off on Green Up day from 8:30am to 3:30pm. If you can’t bring it all to the facility, just let the helper know where to send our trucks to pick it up.

If you want to help further, we have supporting activities that need volunteers of all ages. These include

If you have a volunteer group that wants to participate, call us so we can organize your efforts

Help set up and serve our community BBQ lunch (11am-1pm)

Drivers with trucks can help with final pickup of roadside bags (2-4pm)

Bring a salad or dessert for the BBQ lunch to share with your neighbors.

Be safe: wear gloves and boots, take precautions for ticks, and please use caution while on our roadsides.

Don’t forget to celebrate your great work at our community BBQ lunch, which starts at noon at the Bissonette Fields. Access is from Shelburne Falls Road.