One month and counting to Shelburne Farmers Market opening day



Shelburne Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 27. This week, on Thursday, April 27, the Farmers Market vendors and others who would like to learn more about becoming vendors at the popular market will meet at the Shelburne Town Offices at 7pm for a preview of the coming season. Farmers Market Manager Tod Whitaker will explain changes in the market layout for 2017, and introduce new vendors. There will also be a review of the Three Squares VT program and the token program that lets customers use a credit or debit card to shop at the market. This will be a great time for questions, reminiscing, and making plans.

The Farmers Market needs a couple helpers in the SBPA tent to handle the credit card transactions for shoppers who are using their Three Squares cards and shoppers who are using their credit and debit cards to get cash for shopping. For information, come to the vendors meeting at the Town Offices on April 27, or contact Market Manager Tod Whitaker at Tod.Whitaker@gmail.com.