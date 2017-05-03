CCS compost and tree and shrub fundraiser sale on Saturday

Need compost? Please buy your bulk compost at the Charlotte Central School sixth annual compost sale on Saturday, May 6, Green Up Day. The compost will be located in the CCS west Quonset parking lot from 9am to 12pm.

Bring your five-gallon, 20-gallon, or 33-gallon cans to the school and volunteer shovel labor will be provided. Prices are as follows: $3 per five-gallon can, $12 per 20-gallon can, and $18 per 33-gallon can.

This is a drop-in sale, first-come, first-served, until supplies run out.

Compost for the sale is donated by Champlain Valley Compost Co., a local producer. www.cvcompost.com/compostfaq.php

Proceeds go to the CCS compost shed and school gardens.

Vermont Edible Landscapes will also be on hand this year for a tree and shrub sale including apple, plum, pear, shipova, currants, gooseberries, quince, elderberry, and honeyberry.

VEL runs a small nursery that offers a broad range of planting materials to help support both residential and agricultural projects. They are solely focused on growing perennial plants that sequester carbon, and produce food, fodder, or medicine. VEL owner Meghan Giroux is donating 10% of the day’s proceeds to benefit CCS gardens.