Hinesburg Selectboard names Munson to regional board

The Hinesburg Selectboard kicked off a meeting last month by appointing a former volunteer to a regional board.

Karla Munson stepped in front of the board as the evening’s first appointment during the April 17 meeting. A former Hinesburg representative to the former Chittenden County Transportation Authority, Munson sought to return as an alternate representative to Green Mountain Transit.

After hearing Munson’s remarks, Selectboard member Andrea Morgante, along with fellow board members, noted the town was fortunate to have Munson’s experience and dedication. Morgante then made a motion to appoint Munson to represent Hinesburg as an alternate representative to Green Mountain Transit’s Board of Directors. Selectboard member Tom Ayer seconded the motion, which won unanimous support.

Munson’s term on the commission expires June 30. Selectboard Chairman Phil Pouech is the town’s representative on the panel, according to information on Green Mountain Transit’s web site. Like Munson, his term is up on June 30.

Munson served as a former commissioner on the CCTA Board, but stepped down because of health issues, she said. Munson told the board she is feeling well enough to resume volunteering and wished to return to her former post.