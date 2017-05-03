Local environmental agencies looking for volunteers

Looking to volunteer and help out local environmental agencies this summer? We’ve compiled a few opportunities around our area.

Lewis Creek Association:

Help out with European frogbit management in Town Farm Bay in Charlotte and Shelburne Bay in Shelburne. Volunteers will head out in canoes or kayaks, two half-days a week, from June through August, and pull the frogbit. You can participate once or several times.

You can also let the LCA know about your wildlife sightings, or if you notice pollution, erosion, or another obvious issue. This helps LCA get a clearer picture of what is going on in the landscape, and what changes may be occurring over time. You can find information and report any observations on LCA’s website: www.lewiscreek.org.

The Nature Conservancy:

Invasive plant removal: volunteers can help with invasive plant removal at local sites. Hand-pull the early spring invaders from our beautiful natural areas. Invasive workdays are from 9:30am-1:30pm at:

Williams Woods (Charlotte): Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 26; Thursday, June 1; Thursday, June 15

Raven Ridge (Monkton): Tuesday, May 16

Trail work: Help us improve our trails for public use in the summer! These days run 9:30am-2:30 pm at:

LaPlatte River Marsh (Shelburne): Wednesday, June 21

Raven Ridge (Monkton): Friday, June 23

For more information or to sign up: email volunteervt@tnc.org, or call 802-229-4425 x 111

Lake Iroquois Association:

A very good opportunity for citizen science engagement at Lake Iroquois is to be part of the greeter program. There are paid positions; volunteers are also welcome. This project involves greeting guests coming into or leaving the lake and providing information on invasive species and best practices for avoiding their transport. There is also a boat wash station at the access, which trained greeters will be operating. If interested in learning more, contact lakeiroquoisassociation@gmail.com.