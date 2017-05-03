Nine new vendors joining Shelburne Farmers Market

With just a month until the first Shelburne Farmers Market of the 2017 season, a good representation of the market vendors gathered at Shelburne Town Offices last Thursday evening to meet new vendors and to discuss everything from state and local laws to the complexity of trash pickup.

Tod Whitaker, manager of the market for the 12 years it has been operating as a community service of the Shelburne Business & Professional Association, passed out maps that show where the 44 vendors will be arranged along the north and south sides of the Shelburne Parade ground, and shared the policies that make the market operate so smoothly. The basic message: “The success of the market depends on all vendors working together and adhering to the policies.”

Its objective is to facilitate a link between local producers and consumers, so the Shelburne Market only allows the sale of producer-grown or -made goods. The market is primarily agricultural, with 50% of vendor booths reserved for agricultural products, but also provides a variety of food and craft products made in local cottage industries. The success of the market is, of course, measured in vendors’ sales, and Whitaker reported that sales at the 2016 market were $373,926, with 45% from agricultural produce, 35% from prepared foods, and 20% from crafts.

There are nine new vendors this year: Sempiira with organic skin care products; Duke & Earls with handmade gifts including candles; Full Belly Farm, the new owners of longtime vendor Norris Berry Farm; Stone Beach Farm with organic vegetables; Stonecutter Spirits with whiskey and gin; Living Waters, manufacturers of fermented beverages and other fermented edibles; Common Roots, a vegetable farm; and Ice House Farm with flowers, yogurt, and shakes.

The Market will open for the season at 9am on Saturday, May 27.