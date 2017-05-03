Pitch in for Green Up Day weekend in Charlotte

General Information for  Green Up Day weekend:
9am-3pm on Saturday, May 6
9am-12pm on Sunday, May 7

  • Two days of cleaning up roadsides
  • Bags are available now at businesses around town
  • Sign up for a route and find information on the website
  • Volunteers will be at the Quonset Hut at Charlotte Central School on Charlotte-Hinesburg Road to hand out bags and accept filled bags
  • There will opportunities to learn about garbage, recycling, and composting

Special Events and Activities:

  • Compost and Tree & Shrub Sale, Charlotte Central School (CCS), Saturday, 9am-3pm
  • Charlotte Central School Compost Shed Tours, CCS, Saturday, 9-10am
  • Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge Clean Up, Saturday, 10am
  • E-waste recycling, CCS, Saturday, 9am-3pm, and Sunday, 9am-12pm
  • Charlotte-Shelburne Seed Library Seed Exchange, CCS, Saturday 9am-3pm

For more information:
Ken Spencer at spenken@icloud.com or Kim Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmail.com

www.CharlotteVTGreenUp Day.com

