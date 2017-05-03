Pitch in for Green Up Day weekend in Charlotte

Connect on Linked in

General Information for Green Up Day weekend:

9am-3pm on Saturday, May 6

9am-12pm on Sunday, May 7

Two days of cleaning up roadsides

Bags are available now at businesses around town

Sign up for a route and find information on the website

Volunteers will be at the Quonset Hut at Charlotte Central School on Charlotte-Hinesburg Road to hand out bags and accept filled bags

There will opportunities to learn about garbage, recycling, and composting

Special Events and Activities:

Compost and Tree & Shrub Sale, Charlotte Central School (CCS), Saturday, 9am-3pm

Charlotte Central School Compost Shed Tours, CCS, Saturday, 9-10am

Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge Clean Up, Saturday, 10am

E-waste recycling, CCS, Saturday, 9am-3pm, and Sunday, 9am-12pm

Charlotte-Shelburne Seed Library Seed Exchange, CCS, Saturday 9am-3pm

For more information:

Ken Spencer at spenken@icloud.com or Kim Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmail.com

www.CharlotteVTGreenUp Day.com