Pitch in for Green Up Day weekend in Charlotte

General Information for Green Up Day weekend:
9am-3pm on Saturday, May 6
9am-12pm on Sunday, May 7
- Two days of cleaning up roadsides
- Bags are available now at businesses around town
- Sign up for a route and find information on the website
- Volunteers will be at the Quonset Hut at Charlotte Central School on Charlotte-Hinesburg Road to hand out bags and accept filled bags
- There will opportunities to learn about garbage, recycling, and composting
Special Events and Activities:
- Compost and Tree & Shrub Sale, Charlotte Central School (CCS), Saturday, 9am-3pm
- Charlotte Central School Compost Shed Tours, CCS, Saturday, 9-10am
- Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge Clean Up, Saturday, 10am
- E-waste recycling, CCS, Saturday, 9am-3pm, and Sunday, 9am-12pm
- Charlotte-Shelburne Seed Library Seed Exchange, CCS, Saturday 9am-3pm
For more information:
Ken Spencer at spenken@icloud.com or Kim Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmail.com