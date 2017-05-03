State 4-H sheep education tours

By Corrina Hobbs, 4-H Club reporter

On Saturday, April 29, Vermont 4-H members were invited to go on tours of Fairy Tale Farm and Big Sky Farm Hand Weaving. Members are going on a few different tours this year to see how local businesses are involved with SHEEP, a 4-H Project category all of the attending members are working on in 2017.

First we went to Fairy Tale Farm in Bridport, Vt. Owner Alissa Shethar showed us around the farm and gave members a chance to feed her bottle-fed lambs. “Sheep whisperer” Steven showed us how the farm milks their dairy sheep. Members got to clean and sanitize udders as well as attach the milking machine to the ewes.

Then we walked into the barn where the ewes are given hay after their milking. Shethar kindly made fresh sheep milk gelato for everyone so we could taste the difference between sheep and cow milk. We all felt some yarn and wool products made from the farm’s sheep, and asked Alissa plenty of questions. 4-Hers and families shared a quick lunch before heading off to the next tour.

Everyone piled into their cars and drove to Big Sky Farm Hand Weaving in Shoreham, Vt. Weaver Lee Greenewalt walked us around her house, showing us many looms. We learned how to measure yarn and set up a loom. Lee showed us how to create different patterns in the fabric to spice things up. We also learned a little bit about hand-weaving and basket-weaving.

Everyone had a great time and learned something they did not know before. Thank you very much Alissa, Steven, and Lee for welcoming us to your farms.