Charlotte Selectboard approves cycling events

At their April 24 meeting, the Charlotte Selectboard approved the Green Mountain Bicycle Club’s application for a series of three time trials on May 18, June 22, and Aug. 3. They also approved a cycling fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The NMSS application for the Aug. 5 Green Mountain Getaway MS Bike Ride event noted that 100 to 125 participants are expected.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club representative Kevin Bessett presented the application to the board. The event goes back about 35 years. Greenbush Road has served as a trial site for 30 years, Bessett said. The trials will take place south of the intersection with East Thompson’s Point Road onto U.S. Route 7, according to the event application on file with the town.

“I know a lot of riders like this course because it’s kind of flat,” said Bessett, adding that the trials aren’t a fundraiser and are designed to provide an exercise opportunity for participants. About 30 participants are expected at each trial.

Bessett noted there will be no group racing. A dirt parking lot will be used for trial participants and spectators. Charlotte resident Robert Reid gave permission for the area to be used.

Bessett also noted that all trash will be removed from the start and finish locations.

For the NMSS ride, 20 staff members and volunteers will be on hand to help. Last year, the event attracted 80 cyclists, raising nearly $75,000, said National Multiple Sclerosis Development Director for Vermont and Western Massachusetts Wes Snyder.

“We have feet on the ground in every capacity from mechanically to medically,” Snyder said.

The event kicks off and finishes in South Burlington. Before reaching Charlotte, cyclists pass through Shelburne. The first local rest stop is the Old Lantern Inn. Other rest areas along the way include pauses in Vergennes and Crown Point, N.Y. The fifth designated break is right by Spear’s Corner Store.

During the event, an array of medical personnel, amateur HAM radio operators, and bicycle mechanics will be on hand if riders require assistance. According to the letter to Bloch, the HAM radio operator will monitor all emergency radio frequencies so event officials can close or redirect the route if necessary.

Selectboard member Fritz Tegatz asked Snyder if police officers will help with traffic at a left-hand turn onto U.S. 7 and again at another left turn onto Mount Philo Road. Snyder said he planned to review the request and later update route maps, ensuring their accuracy.

Then, Selectboard member Frank Tenney made a motion to approve the event application. Tegatz seconded the motion. Tegatz, Tenney, and Chairman Lane Morrison voted to approve the event request.