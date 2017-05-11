Plant Sale and Yard Sale at the United Church of Hinesburg

The United Church of Hinesburg will be holding their annual Plants and Baked Goods Sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9am to 2pm at the church on Route 116 in the center of Hinesburg Village.

For more than 40 years, the church has celebrated this spring tradition, which features hardy perennials, annuals, and homemade baked goods for sale, all with the small-town Hinesburg hospitality.

The perennials are dug from gardens in and around Hinesburg and potted for transplanting into your garden.

There are traditional and unusual selections at very reasonable prices, well below what you would find at local garden nurseries.

In addition, there will be a large selection of annuals in full bloom for you to choose from. The baked goods include pies, breads, cookies, baked beans, and other delicious ready-to-serve fare.

The youth group will be selling coffee and donuts and holding a yard sale on the front lawn of the church beginning at 8am the same day. All proceeds will benefit their week-long trip to Boston in June to explore issues of social and environmental justice.