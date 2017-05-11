Sallie Soule receives Lifetime Achievement Award

“She’s just amazing. She’s always been involved with community and women’s issues, and that’s inspiring to me,” Sarah Soule said in describing her mother, Sallie.

The elder Soule has long been politically active, serving both as a state senator and congressional representative from Shelburne and Charlotte. Because of this lifetime of civic engagement, she was recently awarded the first annual Governor Madeleine M. Kunin Lifetime Achievement Award from Emerge Vermont.

The organization describes itself as being dedicated to “changing the face of Vermont politics by identifying, training and encouraging women to run for office at all levels of government, get elected, and serve their communities and our state.”

Sarah accepted the award on behalf of her mother at the organization’s annual Celebration of Women in Politics on April 22. The elder Soule was unable to attend because she was in Florida preparing for a climate change march.

“At almost 89 years old, she’s still leading the way and actively engaging in issues that matter,” Sarah said while accepting the award. She then shared remarks that her mother had prepared in advance.

“This award serves as a symbol to honor those women who came before me who worked tirelessly to advance women and their position in community service, leadership, and politics,” Sallie’s statement said. She continued that she felt fortunate to have spent her life participating in government and community engagement.

Sallie’s passion for politics was stoked at an early age. Her grandmother was a suffragette and a founding member of the League of Women Voters. She was also elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in the 1930s. She served as an inspiration to Sallie, helping her to understand that she could make a difference.

“As a daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, I found I had compelling interests in areas such as women’s health care, education, and working conditions. My grandmother’s leadership spurred me to action. She encouraged me to always work with others collaboratively. Women, when working together, inspire one another. That was certainly the case when I served with my good friend Madeleine [Kunin], first in the House, then in the Senate when she was serving as Lt. Governor, and then as a member of her administration.”

“Thanks to Madeline, who was the Democratic Whip when I was elected to the House, I was appointed to the Ways and Means Committee. It was unheard of for a first term representative, let alone a woman, to be appointed to that committee. It underscored for me how important it is for women to encourage one another’s participation in areas where they are traditionally not well represented, and to support each other, whether it be at the local level in business, representation on school boards, or engaging in health services that directly impact their well-being,” Sallie said.

Sallie is proud that she, along with a group of other women, worked to create the first Vermont Women’s Health Center. Sallie credits the teamwork of the group for getting the project done. Together, the group was able to access legal support from within their network as well as securing the needed capital via a loan of $30,000 from a local bank.

“This was 45 years ago, before the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. While serving in Madeleine’s administration, Gretchen Morse and I worked together to form the Reach Up program. That program particularly helps women gain job skills and find employment so they can support their minor, dependent children,” Sallie said in her remarks. From the Reach Up program grew the Champlain College Single Parent Program.

Sallie believes that Vermont is a good place to be involved in politics. Compared with other areas, it does not require very much capital to get involved. In her own case, she won her first campaign funded by less than $800 in contributions, $100 of which came from her husband, a Republican.

“Women understand the importance of issues such as childcare, education, health care and reproductive rights. I hope this award will inspire girls and women to continue to embark on lives that are rich in public service,” Sallie said in her prepared remarks, which concluded with encouraging the audience to continue to “enjoy, engage, energize, and emerge.”

Sallie’s impact on the local area continues. Her name is well-known in Shelburne and throughout the county.

“She’s kind of an institution here,” Sarah said.