Town Meetings

Charlotte Meetings
May 16, 7pm: Trails Committee
May 18, 7pm: Planning Commission
May 22, 7pm: Selectboard
May 24, 7pm: Zoning Board of Adjustment
May 29: Town offices closed for Memorial Day
May 30, 7pm: Conservation Commission
Hinesburg Meetings
Affordable Housing Committee: 1st Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Agency Request Review Committee: meets as needed. Contact Committee for next meeting.
Conservation Commission: 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7pm
Development Review Board (DRB): 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:30pm
Energy Committee: 1st Tuesday of the month at 7pm
Hinesburg Economic Development Commission: meetings are held the last Thursday of the month
Planning Commission: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm
Recreation Commission: 1st Monday of the month
Selectboard: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7pm
Town Forest Committee: 2nd Wednesday of the month
Trails Committee: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Village Steering Committee: 2nd Monday of the month at 7pm