Big Truck Day rolls into town Saturday

By Jamie Cudney

Vroom, vroom! Beep, Beep! It’s that time of year again! Vehicles of all kinds will roll into town for the Hinesburg Nursery School’s 19th Annual Big Truck Day and Children’s Festival on Saturday, May 20 from 9:45am to 2pm.

Big Truck Day is a community event that lets youngsters and their families get up close to (and even climb inside!) their favorite big trucks and vehicles.

The action all takes place right behind Hinesburg Community School. This year, the lot will be packed with construction vehicles, a school bus, firetrucks and other rescue vehicles, tractors, and utility vehicles for children of all ages to see, touch, and explore.

After the kids are done investigating the big trucks, they can enjoy entertainment by Mike & The Big Blue Trunk, face painting by HyperFocus Art, live music by local Burlington duo Bright Bird, visits from Monty the Moose from The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and Champ from the Vermont Lake Monsters, and more. Everyone can fill up on tasty BBQ lunch and goodies from the bake sale. So bring your camera, your appetite and your friends for a day full of fun! Have sensitive ears? Don’t worry – the event will be horn-free from 9:45am until 1pm. Admission to Big Truck Day and Children’s Festival is $5 per child…adults are free when accompanied by child.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Hinesburg Nursery School. We are a nonprofit, STARS-certified, state-licensed parent-cooperative preschool for children ages three through five. Visit us at www.hinesburgnurseryschool.org to learn more about our school and events.

HNS would like to say a very special THANK YOU to Headline Sponsors: Lantman’s Market, Parent Construction, Timberlane Dental Group, Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. and The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. Thanks to Community Supporters: Kohn Rath Danon Lynch & Scharf, LLP; Murdoch Hughes and Twarog; Hart and Mead; Renewable NRG Systems; Papa Nick’s; Blue Flame Gas; and our Friends: Senix Corporation and Joseph Fallon, Attorney at Law. We are excited to have the support of Cabot Creamery and Vermont Smoke and Cure for this great event!