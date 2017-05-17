Development Review Board mentions Hannaford Supreme Court appeal

The Hannaford appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court was briefly mentioned during a town Development Review Board meeting earlier this month.

The quick discussion took place May 2. The supermarket giant is appealing to the state’s highest court whether the proposal follows local zoning regulations and Act 250, the state’s land-use law. The Environmental Court ruled that the proposal did meet those guidelines, but a group of Hinesburg residents disagreed with the lower court’s decision.

The residents noted in their appeal that the proposed plan interferes with setback requirements, stormwater management, neighborhood aesthetics, and use of a nearby canal. Hinesburg has decided not to challenge the entire proposal, but has argued that Hannaford must conduct a traffic study.

On the heels of that, Hannaford is seeking that the Supreme Court confirm the Environmental Court’s ruling, except a condition mandating the installation of a traffic signal.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments March 8 at the Vermont Law School in Royalton on the matter. Development Review Board alternate Jonathan Slason told fellow board members that he watched a YouTube video of the hearing.

A Vermont Supreme Court Clerk said that no decision has been handed down, noting a ruling on the case could come “six to eight to 12 months after the case is heard.”