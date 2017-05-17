Hinesburg 4-H Club thanks Aubuchon Hardware for support

Hinesburg 4-H Club members Zoe Bills, Tianna Bills, Kaitlyn Arena, Corinna Hobbs, Cyrus Tyler, and Luke Bills with club friend Caroline Hobbs at the Hinesburg Aubuchon Hardware store on May 3. With the generous support of store staff, the club was able to meet their fundraising goal. Thank you to Aubuchon for supporting our community.

By Corinna Hobbs
From May 3 through May 6, the Hinesburg 4-H Club set up a table for club fundraising and 4-H promotion in the Aubuchon Hardware store at 20 Commerce Street in Hinesburg. The store was holding “Chick Days,” an annual stretch of days in late April or early May when newborn chicks are for sale.

Club members sold raffle tickets and cookies to the store’s customers. We raffled off chicken-related items, generously donated by Aubuchon Hardware, for new farmers. We were hoping to raise money for the club so we could send members to events like State 4-H Sheep Camp in June.

Thank you very much to all who donated, and to the store staff for their help. Every dollar is appreciated.

  

