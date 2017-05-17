Town administrator Lashua resigns; Marshall named interim



Hinesburg Town Administrator Trevor Lashua is leaving his job this month as the town’s top executive, and the Selectboard picked a colleague earlier this week to serve in the post until a permanent employee is hired.

Lashua, whose last day on the job in town is next Friday, came to Hinesburg in 2014 following a three-month search that yielded 50 applicants. He came to Hinesburg from Essex, where he worked as assistant town manager for 4 ½ years.

During Monday’s Selectboard meeting, Special Projects Coordinator Renae Marshall was named interim Town Administrator. This isn’t the first time Marshall has been called upon to fill the temporary position. Three years ago, when the town was searching for a new top executive after Joe Colangelo left to become Shelburne town manager, Marshall served in the position until Lashua came on board. Marshall’s first official day on the job is May 27.

Lashua was unavailable for comment at press time. His current salary is $69,360.20, according to the Hinesburg Town Clerk’s office.

“Trevor is leaving in great standing,” said Selectboard Chairman Phil Pouech. “He shared that he is looking for a change and more time with his young family.”

Pouech also praised Marshall’s work ethic. “Renae is highly qualified and fully capable of managing all the Town Administrator duties,” he said. “I can say the Selectboard is very pleased to have Renae during this time of transition. She will work closely with the Selectboard to ensure the many town activities and ongoing projects continue during the time it takes to hire a new Town Administrator.”

Marshall said she is eager to work with the Selectboard and other town officials and is committed to the smooth operation of the town. “My goal is to carry on with the least amount of disruption as possible,” she said, adding that she has “no plans to apply for the permanent position at this time,” but added she isn’t firmly “committing one way or another at this time.”

Pouech noted that a search committee likely comprised of board members, town employees, and Hinesburg citizens will start shortly to screen applications for the position. “The town will utilize a cross-functional committee to conduct the search, screening and interviewing with a goal to suggest finalist applicant(s) to the Selectboard,” Pouech said, adding that the committee selection should occur at June 8’s Selectboard meeting.

A timeline posted on the town website notes that advertising for the position is slated to start this week, with resumes and applications due June 23. From the final week of June through early July, resumes will be reviewed; first-round candidates who are picked will have interviews scheduled through July. During August, finalists will be identified, second-round interviews will be held followed by reference checks, and a candidate will be selected.

The Selectboard will make the announcement regarding the new town administrator Aug. 31, according to the town website’s timeline, with a starting date between October and November.

Pouech said the salary will be based on “skill and experience.”

At the same time, Pouech noted that town officials are thinking about transitioning from a town administrator to a town manager format. “This requires a town-wide vote and the last time it was pursued, at least five years ago, it did not pass,” Pouech said. “The Selectboard is discussing if we might pursue the idea again, but did not want to hold up the search for this decision which would require a lot of time and as I said, a town-wide vote. In the meantime, we will search for a town administrator.”